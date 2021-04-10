Ever since signing to Travis Scott's Cactus Jack imprint, Don Toliver has quickly become one of the most prominent hitmakers in hip-hop. His Heaven Or Hell album was a massive success and it came with a ton of hits that fans are still bumping over a year later. Toliver is an artist who has a classic or two in him and with his next project, fans are expecting something incredible. Of course, with Travis' direction, there is no doubt Toliver can surpass the expectations that are being thrust upon him.

While there is no telling when the project will be released, it seems to already be meeting the standards of La Flame, who took to Twitter last night with an update on the project. As he explained, the album "makes no sense" and that fans simply aren't ready for how good this project is about to be.

Travis is in the midst of working on his very own project and we imagine Toliver will also be a part of the recording process for UTOPIA as well. Toliver and Scott have a ton of chemistry and we can't wait to hear whatever they have in store.

Keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates on Travis and Don's latest projects.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images