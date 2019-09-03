Last week, Travis Scott released his Netflix documentary, Look Mom I Can Fly, to much praise. Travis has always been one to present his projects as multi-faceted creative experiences, meaning he rarely does anything without offering some fire merchandise to accompany it.

If you head to his documentary's official website, you will see that Travis tried something a little different with his clothing release this time around. On the site, you can choose from six garments - t-shirts and hoodies ranging frm $40 to $110 - and then customize the graphics you would like pressed on them. You can play with an array of colors, and overlay or remove graphics to your liking. Although you have options, the merch line mostly possesses Travis' grunge-influenced aesthetic.

Travis has displayed his interest in venturing off into creative mediums other than music with his recently-released custom Reese's Puffs cereal box and his Air Jordan collaborations. Travis also made headlines this week due to some confusion surrounding a scene in his documentary about his loss to Cardi B at the 2018 Grammy Awards. But most excitingly, Travis announced during his headlining set at Made In America festival this past weekend that he will be releasing new music "very mothaf*ckin soon", which will likely include the highly-anticipated song featuring Lil Baby, "Highest In The Room".