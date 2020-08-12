Travis Scott is one of the biggest artists in the world. Besides his popularity, he's also pretty revolutionary too, performing a record-breaking virtual concert on Fortnite earlier this year and modernizing the merch game with his flashy ideas. Through his partnership with Nike, he has managed to bring back the hype surrounding several of their not-too-popular models, including the Dunk Low and the Air Max 270. In another unconventional move, La Flame is looking to light up a new industry.

Following his team-up with Reese's Puffs, it looks like Travis Scott is about to announce his official partnership with McDonald's.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

As of right now, it's pretty unclear what the multi-platinum musical superstar has planned with the fast-food giant. However, it is being rumored by Nice Kicks and Modern Notoriety that the rapper is plotting out a line of Cactus Jack x McDonald's apparel and accessories. Nothing has been confirmed but the rumored release date is for September 2020.

This news has everybody wondering what type of products he'll be offering as part of the McD's team-up. Could Trav manage to spike the prices of a junior chicken? Only time will tell...

Stay tuned for more information on the potential partnership between Travis Scott and McDonald's!

