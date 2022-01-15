Now that we are a few months removed from November's Astroworld festival disaster, Travis Scott is looking to turn the page with his upcoming album, Utopia. To help get this message across to fans, Scott has turned to Instagram.

On Friday (Jan. 14), Travis posted a handful of photos on his Instagram story, where one of them alluded to him working on Utopia. He posted a picture of his headphones that had "Utopia" printed on them.

Another photo he put on his story showed him at the beach, presumably in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Via Instagram/@travisscott

Last week, prominent trap producer Wheezy, who is a frequent collaborator with Travis Scott, Young Thug, Future and others revealed that Travis was staying in Cabo to put the finishing touches on the album: "Yeah, still working on it and putting the finishing touches on that. He's back in Cabo working on it and I'm going out there soon. I'm going out there probably in the next two or three weeks to link up with him."

Also on Instagram in the last few weeks, Travis has been posting photos of himself, as well as changing his bio back to "UTOPIA" after he had removed it in the days after Astroworld. Before the festival tragedy, Travis had put out the two-pack of promotional singles for Utopia titled "Escape Plan" and "Mafia" with J. Cole.

Check out Travis' latest Instagram story with his album-themed headphones below.