Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have had their ups and downs over the years, but from the looks of the new ring that the reality star is sporting, the couple is happier than ever as they eagerly await the arrival of their second baby.

24-year-old Jenner took to her Instagram page today to show off her new bling, as well as the matching ring that the “Drugs You Should Try It” rapper purchased for the pair’s three-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

“Daddy got us matching rings,” the Kylie Skin creator captioned the snapshot, also flexing her immaculate French tip manicure, featuring little gems of its own. Her family members quickly flocked to the comment section to express their shock. “No he did not!!!!!!!!!!! Daaammmmmnnnnnnnnnn,” older sister Khloe Kardashian wrote, followed by big brother Rob dropping off some sweet emojis.

The Diamond Pro CEO, Mike Fried has told Page Six Style that Jenner’s ring has an estimated value of $325,000. “Kylie’s enormous diamonds look to be 5 or 6 carats each,” he revealed. “Stormi’s diamonds appear to be 1.5 carats each, with an estimated value of $120,000.” Talk about iced out.

The Life of Kylie star has been showing her family plenty of love on Instagram this week. She revealed that she was “in full mommy mode this Halloween,” dressing up as a stylish black cat white Scott gave us his take on Michael Myers and Stomi donned an adorable mermaid costume.

Are you green with envy over Kylie and Stormi’s latest present? We sure are.

