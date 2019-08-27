Following his Instagram post where he shared an image of VHS tapes with the title of his upcoming film, more information has been revealed about Travis Scott's Netflix documentary, Look Mom I Can Fly. The 28-year-old rapper has partnered with the streaming giant to deliver a film that highlights his personal and professional life's balancing act. While the documentary is heavily music-based, Kylie Jenner and little Stormi Webster make multiple appearances along with Scott's family and childhood friends.

"While crafting his Grammy-nominated album Astroworld, Travis Scott juggles controversy, fatherhood, and career highs in this intimate documentary," Netflix shared. Scott and his team have now delivered the official website for Look Mom I Can Fly ahead of its release on Wednesday, and they've announced that on Tuesday there will be one-time screenings taking place in cities across the country. Fans in Austin, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, Kansas City, New York, Omaha, Phoenix, Raleigh, the Twin Cities, and Scott's hometown of Houston will be able to get a sneak peek before the rest of the world.

Scott also wanted to do something special for his Houston fans and hosted his pop-up event last Thursday. There were nearly 3,000 people who came to see Scott who stuck around signing autographs and greeting admirers for two and a half hours. If you haven't already, check out the trailer for the documentary below and let us know what you think.