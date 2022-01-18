Houston rapper Travis Scott has been trying his best to stay away from the headlines since the tragedy that occurred at his Astroworld Festival late last year, which left ten concertgoers dead and hundreds more injured after a terrifying crowd surge. In recent weeks, the 30-year-old rapper has been slowly re-emerging into the spotlight, logging back onto social media and sharing a few pictures of himself on Instagram.

As for public appearances, Travis has been keeping those at the bare minimum. The rapper was spotted at his daughter Stormi's joint birthday party with her cousin Chicago over the weekend but aside from that, we haven't seen much of him recently.

On Monday night (January 17), Travis made another public appearance at the Los Angeles Rams/Arizona Cardinals game at SoFi Stadium, being spotted in a field-level suite where he largely stayed near the back of the room with friends. According to a report from TMZ, his game-watching experience wasn't all that it was hyped up to be, coming with a smelly surprise.



Despite the Rams walking away with the win, Travis Scott's view of the game was overshadowed by the smell after a sewage pipe burst in the suite directly next to him and his group. The incident happened in the second half of the game, sending a "putrid" stench through the lower-level suites. The suite next to Travis was evacuated and the smell was so strong that some members of the rapper's party reportedly also left. Multiple sanitation machines and staffers were seen cleaning up the suites in photos shared with TMZ.

In the months following the Astroworld tragedy, Travis has been working with government officials and music executives to discuss concert security and employ measures to prevent future similar incidents.



