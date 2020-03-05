Having amassed himself a respectable discography and a small fortune off the ridiculously lucrative Astroworld tour, Travis Scott could call it a day and look back on an excellent run. But that doesn't appear to be on the verge of happening anytime soon, though it's possible he'll be putting his solo music on the backburner for the time being. After all, he has his Cactus Jack team to develop, made up of artists like Sheck Wes, Don Toliver, Luxury Tax, and Chase B. Though some have criticized Scott for neglecting his label responsibilities, all signs indicate that the winds of change are blowing.

"Been in the lab making beats," writes Travis, in a typically cryptic Twitter update. "Been at the warehouse making furniture." One has to wonder if his interpretation of a warehouse is literal, or whether it's simply an abstract take on building the foundation of song skeletons. Either way, he's putting his creative mind to work -- either that or gearing up for a late-game career shift into carpentry.

For those curious about Scott's production work, recent credits include co-producing Astroworld's "R.I.P Screw," "Stop Trying To Be God," and "Astrothunder." Provided he fully dedicates himself to building a catalog of new beats, the sky is the limit as to where Scott might end up by year's end. Expect to see his name start popping up where you least expect it -- and who knows, perhaps we'll actually see an Astroworld followup beginning to take shape. Are you excited to see Travis Scott evolve as a producer?