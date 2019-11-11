The festival game continues to grow and as organizers fight to maintain differentiation among fans, they've also been seen going to great lengths to show their appreciation for the artists who grace their stages. One of the most blatant examples of this in the past couple of years has been the lauded Rolling Loud chain that the hip-hop festival's top performers have received backstage.

This weekend, however, Travis Scott set a new bar as he put together a care package that took levels of artist hospitality to new heights. Per Complex Sneakers, Trav and co. put together a few gifts that included a pair of "Bred" Jordan 11s, A Ma Maniere Air Forces 1s, Cactus Plant Flea Market and other Nike gear.

Just ahead of Astroworld, Nike unveiled Travis' newest Air Force 1 "Cactus Jack," set to arrive on November 16th.

"The shoe is a patchwork of elements," reads Nike's description of the eclectic new silhouette. "Reflecting things from his upbringing—like the durability of traditional work clothing, natural tones associated with being outdoors, and the surreal vibes of Astroworld. He's sharing his experiences with the kids in Houston by providing them with the tools to own their hustle and the inspiration to imagine new possibilities for themselves."