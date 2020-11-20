Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner's relationship has been enigmatic, to say the least, over the past year. While the two have a child together, they separated a while back but have seemingly had an on-again, off-again thing going on. Every so often, the two will post a photo together on social media, and it will re-ignite rumors about whether or not these two are back together again. This most recently happened in October as the two posed together in some lavish clothing.

Now, it would appear as though Travis is getting flirtatious in Kylie's Instagram comments. In one of Kylie's recent posts, she is wearing a red bikini that was meant to promote her upcoming Grinch collection. Within the comments section of the post, one could find Travis putting forth a quick little note, saying "Heavvvyyyy" while also putting some swimming and water drop emojis.

While this comment certainly doesn't give anyone much to off of, it's clear the two are still on very good terms, which is nice to see. At the moment, both Kylie and Travis have been having successful years as Kylie continues to improve upon her billionaire status, all while Travis has garnered deals with PlayStation and even McDonald's.

Even if the two aren't together, they certainly make a great mother and father duo.

Rich Fury/Getty Images