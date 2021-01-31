Travis Scott has been working on a brand new album called UTOPIA although in between his studio sessions, he has been hitting up the slopes to try out his new hobby, snowboarding. Just a couple of weekends ago, Travis showed off his new skills as he could be found weaving from left to right while going down a steep hill. Fans were impressed with how good he is in just a short amount of time, and he just so happened to attract the attention of legendary snowboarder Shaun White.

Recently, both Scott and White hit the slopes for a joint session in which White gave Travis some pointers. In the clip below, Travis tried to pull off a rail, and he made it in his first shot, which led to a big celebration as he was content with his progress. Overall, it seems like White believes Travis has some potential.

"So pumped to take Travis and his crew riding. He only started a month ago and is already hitting the park !! Thanks for the epic day man, I've been a long time fan," White wrote.

With the winter months marching on, we're surely going to see a lot more of Travis on the slopes and by March, it seems like his skillset will be very promising.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images