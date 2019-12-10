Travis Scott is all about the raging and you could be assured that he brought that energy to Miami's Art Basel this past weekend. While the art fair is known to gather creatives from all around the world to display their work through galleries, installations and performances, Miami's iteration of it is also known for the luxurious partying.

Miami Art Basel always attracts a slew of celebrities and this year, many of them appeared at Travis Scott's after-party on Friday night (Dec. 6). Travis hosted the evening with h.Wood Groups’ Bootsy Bellows at popular nightclub, E11EVEN. The A-list guests included Kendall Jenner, Winnie Harlow, ASAP Rocky, Nelly, Kehlani, Alesso, rappers City Girls, “Jersey Shore” stars Vinny Guadagnino and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Larsa Pippen, Foodgod, Young Jeezy, and more.

The Houston rapper reportedly hit the club’s DJ booth, which was occupied by his right-hand man Chase B, around 3:30 AM to perform for the packed room. According to Page Six, Travis instructed the clubgoers to "put down their phones and get a drink in their hand or 'go home.'" He got everyone raging with "Highest In The Room" and "ZeZe".

Travis also attended Dior Men's show in Miami last Wednesday, where he debuted the fashion house's sneaker collaboration with Nike.