Travis Scott's concerts are known to get a bit wild. At every Trav show that I have attended, the mosh pits get opened up and people lose their minds. It adds to the excitement and the allure of attending a Travis Scott show. According to TMZ, the madness started early over at this year's Astroworld Festival in Houston. Travis himself shared a video of festival-goers jumping over barricades and stampeding to enter the event. The exhilarated fans looked to be young, many of them children. It is an all-ages event, but it's hard not to have some concern for the kids. Security seems to be scarce as well.

TMZ reports that Travis responded to the scene by stating, "DA YOUTH DEM CONTROL THE FREQUENCY. EVERYONE HAVE FUN. RAGERS SET TONE WHEN I COME OUT TONIGHT. BE SAFE RAGE HARD. AHHHHHHHHHHH." His mixed messaging is a sign that Trav is attempting to toe the line without outright encouraging the raging. He has been arrested and sued for encouraging or inciting fans to riot at his shows in the past, but it doesn't seem like he's going to be turning down his energy anytime soon. Check out the video of the fans here.