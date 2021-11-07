Those who attended Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival on Friday expected to have a wild time, but not this wild. As we’ve previously reported, eight of the over 50,000 patrons at the event were killed, and over 300 were injured when a crowd surge took place.

According to HipHopDX, Scott’s set, the penultimate show of the evening, began around 9:04 PM Houston time. By 9:38 PM, emergency personnel had declared the festival a “mass-casualty incident” after responding with approximately 55 units who began performing CPR upon arrival.

While medical personnel did arrive on scene eventually, there have been reports from attendees who said that they spent their night performing CPR on multiple people. Videos have also surfaced online showing a woman and a man rushing one of the camera men, hoping to get his attention so he might stop the show and prevent more deaths from occurring – reports say this happened around 10 PM.

“There is somebody dead in there! There is someone dead,” she can be heard screaming. The woman has since been identified is Seanna Faith, and has shared a heartbreaking account of the trauma she endured while attending Astroworld Festival.

At one point during his set, Scott took notice of an ambulance with its lights on, making its way through the crowd. “What the fuck is that?” he asked, before checking in with audiences by saying, “If everybody good, put a middle finger up to the sky!” A large portion of the audience were not good, but that message obviously didn’t get relayed to the rapper, who launched into a performance of “UPPER ECHELON” that saw two of his friends hop off the stage to crowd surf.

Scott has spoken out about the tragedy that occurred twice – once in a Twitter statement written in his notes app, and again last night, on his Instagram story. “I want to send out prayers to the ones that was lost last night,” the 30-year-old said, rubbing his face in obvious distress.

“We’re actually working right now to identify the families, so we can help a system though this tough time. My fans really mean the world to me, and I always wanna leave them with a positive experience and anytime I can make out anything that’s going on, I stop the show and help them get the help they need, you know? I could just never imagine the severity of the situation.”

The “Ok Alright” artist then shared that he’s fully cooperating with Houston PD and everyone else involved to make things right and help further the investigation. His video has gotten plenty of reaction from fans online, many of whom are expressing outrage.

Check them out below.

[Via]