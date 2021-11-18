The legal woes for Travis Scott, Drake, and the organizers of the Astroworld Festival continue to get worse. After reports that over one-hundred lawsuits had been filed against Scott and his festival crew surfaced this weekend, it has been revealed that a new $2 billion lawsuit has been filed, naming Scott, Drake, and others.

Attorney Thomas Henry is reportedly representing over two-hundred Astroworld Festival attendees, and he has filed a $2 billion lawsuit on their behalf. According to TMZ, this is the fifth Astroworld-related complaint that Henry has filed.



The lawsuit mentions Travis Scott, Drake, Live Nation, NRG Park, and more. It claims that the crowd was "incited into a frenzy" when Scott started performing, leading to a crowd surge that left ten people dead, and hundreds more injured. The $2 billion filing blames Astroworld organizers for not taking into account similar safety issues from the festival in 2019, where there was also difficulty with crowd control.

"The Defendants stood to make an exorbitant amount of money of this event, yet they chose to cut corners, cut costs, and put the festival attendees at risk," explains Henry.

It was previously reported that the festival's venue, NRG Park, only had liability insurance worth up to $26 million. Even if Scott, Drake, and the festival organizers end up settling the multiple lawsuits, the insurer, and likely many of the parties involved, will lose a lot of money over the tragedy.

We will continue to keep you updated as more information comes out regarding the Astroworld fallout.



