Nobody could have imagined how disastrous the end of 2021 has been for Travis Scott. The fallout from his deadly Astroworld festival in Houston led to 10 people losing their lives, while he, Drake, Live Nation and all involved face dozens of lawsuits that total billions of dollars.

However, in recent weeks, Travis has been intending to turn the page on this mishap. After doing a revealing interview with Charlamagne Tha God in early December, Travis has been looking to move on and lead a positive life.

For the holiday season, he put together a toy drive through his Cactus Jack Foundation for Houston's youth. Along with this, he is looking forward to the birth of his second child with Kylie Jenner, who is well along the path of pregnancy to where it could arrive soon.

As things continue to trend in the right direction for Scott, there are rumors that he may headline 2022 Rolling Loud, brining his return to live performance. Perhaps this will be after he puts out his highly-anticipated studio album Utopia.

Some fans considered the possibility that he would delay the album's rollout and release because of the Astroworld incident, but after changing his Instagram bio back to "UTOPIA" in mid-December, he could potentially be moving forward with the album.

On Dec. 31, to close out the new year, Travis returned to posting on Instagram after nearly a two month absence. The photo he posted of his side profile garnered overwhelming support from his music industry peers.

After that reception, Travis may have lightened up to the idea of continuing to post on Instagram, as he did son again yesterday (Jan. 1). The black-and-white photo of him in front of tropical trees was welcomed with open arms by his fans in the comments.

@travisscott/Instagram

All of these recent developments may suggest that Utopia is on the way, and could be arriving sooner rather than later.

Check out Travis' newest Instagram post below.