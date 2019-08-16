Travis Scott has some of the most popular Jordan Brand collaborations in the sneaker world right now and it doesn't seem like he has any plans of slowing down. In just a few weeks, his highly-anticipated Air Jordan 6 is slated to release and fans are already extremely excited about that prospect. There is no telling what else Travis will release in the future but today, we got a sneak peek at a brand new potential Air Jordan 6 collab courtesy of the fan account @laflamewxrld.

While out and about in Monaco, Travis could be seen wearing the Air Jordan 6 pictured below, which looks like it is covered in yellow as opposed to Olive. There is no concrete information on this colorway but fans are already excited about the possibility of it releasing. This wouldn't be the first time La Flame has kept a personalized colorway to himself but sneakerheads can always hold out a little bit of hope.

Is this a colorway that you would want to see from Scott & Jordan Brand or could you do without another shoe from the two? Let us know in the comments what you think and be sure to stay tuned for updates on this potential sneaker.