Travis Scott Delivers "Escape Plan" Ahead Of "Astroworld Festival"

Erika Marie
November 05, 2021 00:35
The rapper returns with two new tracks as fans hope we inch closer to his next album, "Utopia."


We're just days away from the Astroworld Festival takeover and to kick off his coveted event, Travis Scott drops not one, but two new singles. It seems that the Texas icon has been on the move nonstop as he balances fatherhood, expecting a second child, running a record label, making new music, and keeping up with fans. This week, Travis in his hometown where he not only attended the World Series but surprised SZA fans by joining her onstage at a concert after helping open a garden at an elementary school.

Scott has been teasing his next album Utopia and this double release seems to suggest that we're closer than ever to its arrival. We'll be keeping you updated on all the ins and outs of Astroworld this weekend, but in the meantime, check out "Escape Plan" and let us know how this one weighs in his catalog.

Quotable Lyrics

That WAP need draining, just havÐµ it if you singing, okay (Uh)
F*ck that Birkin, she just need some encouragÐµment (Uh)
Fix that attitude, she think she need a surgeon, okay
And show some gratitude, I put you in that altitude, okay

Travis Scott Utopia
