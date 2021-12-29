As the initial shock of the Astroworld tragedy dissipates, more entertainers are coming forward in defense of Travis Scott. The rapper has been vilified by the court of public opinion as people fault him for the 10 deaths that took place at Astroworld, and as the lawsuits mount into the billions, the repercussions are continuing to surface.

Earlier today (December 28), we reported that Dior has delayed their collaboration with Scott, and that comes on the heels of news that he has reportedly been dropped from Coachella 2022's lineup.



Noam Galai / Stringer / Getty Images

"The kid is known for mosh pits and rage energy at his shows. If this is not for you then you shouldn't be there," wrote Tank. "Anybody underage for sure should second guess attending and being in the crowd. This happens at ALL FESTIVALS!! There's not enough security and now enough people in the crowd who care about other peoples well being. If the promoter and head of security felt like this concert was out of hand from the beginning they should've stopped it before it got started."

He added that in the end, companies wanted to make a hefty profit and were more concerned with that than the safety of festivalgoers. "As a performer it is my assumption that security and the promoter have done their due diligence in order for us to have a safe and successful show," Tank added. "Crowd control and security isn't my job. Entertaining is. If i can clearly see something bad is happening then i will address is but if there are 50k people HOW CAN I SEE THAT?? [face palm emoji]."

Pretty Ricky's Baby Blue also chimed into the conversation and slammed companies for distancing themselves from Scott during this time. "Because he was a Black man that owned a festival that had failures?" Blue questioned. "When people die at these white owned festivals no one is canceled! We should be empowering him & putting our Black dollars behind him!"

