Jordan Brand and Dior's highly anticipated "Air Dior" capsule collection is slated to launch in April, featuring a limited edition Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG and an Air Jordan 1 Low, as well as a plethora of luxurious apparel pieces and accessories.

The full "Air Dior" collection has not yet been revealed, but Nike recently teased some of what's to come with the help of Jordan Brand ambassador, Travis Scott.

Both of the kicks come equipped with a white and grey leather colorway highlighted by a subtle Dior print all over the tongue and a black Dior print on the Nike swoosh. The shoes also come equipped with grey laces, "Air Dior" branding on the wings logo and tongue, an icy blue outsole and a chrome hang tags.

In addition to the footwear options, the Air Dior capsule collection consists of a range of apparel, including wool suits, bomber jackets, blazers, hoodies, polos, shirts, shorts, pants and other leather goods.

