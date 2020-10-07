When Travis Scott was revealed to have debuted at #1 with his Young Thug and M.I.A.-featured new single "FRANCHISE", the internet had one main question: "How?"

In the early chart projections, which are generally pretty spot-on, Travis was not expected to debut at the top of the Billboard Hot 100. It was supposed to be a race between BTS' "Dynamite" and Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP". However, off the strength of his bundles, selling thousands of physical copies of the single, "FRANCHISE" debuted at #1, shocking the people who hated on the song just days prior.

While the critical reception of the song still isn't impressive, it's looking as though Travis could end up breaking another record in the song's second week out. However, this one isn't anything he should be proud of.

As you know, Tekashi 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj debuted at #1 earlier this year with "TROLLZ", experiencing a historic fall from grace after the song charted at #34 the following week. It looks like La Flame is set to descend even harder, with DJ Akademiks and others reporting that "FRANCHISE" is expected to be bounced from the Top 40 altogether.

Obviously, these reports were written before Travis released the remix with Future, which will surely boost listeners this week.

Do you think we could witness history (again) next week?