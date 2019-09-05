The Beyhive may have designated September 4th as their "Bey Day" to celebrate the birth of Beyoncé, but the date is also special to rapper Travis Scott. It was on that day back in 2015 that he released his debut studio album, Rodeo, via Epic Records and Grand Hustle Records. The album—which hosted features from artists including Kanye West, Future, ScHoolboy Q, Young Thug, The Weeknd, 2 Chainz, Quvao, Swae Lee, and Justin Bieber—put Travis on the map and helped solidify his standing in the new generation of rap.

Travis made sure to mention the four-year celebration of his platinum-selling record by tweeting, "HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO RODEO. ONE OF MY FAVORITES. MAN GET WILD TO IT. OR NOT. LOVE U." His brief message has been retweeted nearly 30,000 times and liked almost four times that number as fans have jumped in his comments with requests for new music.

If you haven't done so already, check out Travis's Netflix film Look Mom I Can Fly which documents not only the creation of his Grammy-nominated album Astroworld, but the rise of his music career and backstory into his home life. In the meantime, make sure to let us know which Rodeo track is your favorite.