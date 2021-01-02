Travis Scott's Jordan collaboration has been so popular that several colorways keep getting introduced. In fact, Steve Madden went as far as to try and knock off the popular shoes. Sneakerheads are ready for a new colorway to drop, and it appears that one is on the way. At least, that is what sharp-eyed, eager sneakerheads are hoping for after seeing Trav rocking a new colorway this past week.

Trav has been chilling around Aspen with the Kardashian clan for New Year's Eve. Fans out around town happened to snap a couple pictures of the rapper wearing an unreleased pair of Air Jordan 1 Lows. The colorway is comprised of white and blue panels and Trav's signature reverse swoosh is featured on the lateral side in white. Instead of Trav's Caucus Jack logo, Jordan wings are embroidered on the heels. There is no confirmation that this colorway will ever be released, and it could just be a custom fit for Trav.

Outside of fashion, Travis has been working hard on new music. Roddy Ricch has confirmed that he and Trav are working on new music together, while La Flame himself teased a Lil Uzi Vert collab recently as well.