It goes without saying that people will go miles for their kids, but nobody ever tells you the actual speed at which some of these parents are willing to go for their offspring.

Rapper Travis Scott might take the cake as fastest father of them all though after getting caught speeding in Beverly Hills recently in order to see his daughter Stormi Webster.



Image: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Netflix

TMZ shed light on the whole ordeal, and there's actual video of Scott speeding in his Mercedes-Benz G Wagon Cabriolet as he cut through stop signs and red lights. The final destination ended up being Coldwater Canyon Park, where his daughter was reportedly waiting on him with his security team as her backup.

While TMZ says the need for speed was due to Stormi, a source later confirmed that "no emergency" was present for his erratic driving but stopped short of giving a good reason. Then again, do you really need an explanation to be Speedy Scott when you're the guy who made ASTROWORLD?

We wonder what momma Kylie thinks of all this? Just a few days ago the family of three were having a good time at the park before taking a shopping trip to Target, which sparked rumors yet again that Trav and Kylie are on the brink of a reunion. While Kylie was quick to dispel any truth that an open relationship was on the menu, she also wasn't quick to deny that a relationship was rekindling overall. We just hope all parties involved are happy at the end of the day.

Peep the video of Travis Scoot being a speed demon below, and let us know if you think he needs to slow down on the reckless driving or continue living the rock star lifestyle in every way he possibly can: