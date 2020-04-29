Travis Scott has been hard at work on some new music, and if we're lucky, he might be sharing it with us soon. On Wednesday (April 29th), the day before his 28th birthday, Travis took to Twitter to get his fans hyped about hearing some new music from him.

"Mannnn beeen making beats sh*t is such a thrill can’t wait to share this mayhammmmmm," he tweeted. Considering he'll be in the celebratory mood on Thursday, it's quite possible that the rapper will decide to drop some new heat on his birthday. It's not an uncommon practice, especially in the hip hop world, so fingers crossed that Travis is feeling especially generous tomorrow while he inches closer to the big 3-0.

Brian Ach/Getty Images for Something in the Water

Of course, he's still coming off the high of the massive success he and Kid Cudi experienced after they dropped their new collab, "The Scotts," last Friday. The track was initially previewed during Travis' virtual ASTRONOMICAL concert on Fortnite, and marked the first release from their newly established THE SCOTTS duo. Not only did Travis break the all-time Fortnite record for most live viewers online at a time, but "The Scotts" is predicted to dethrone The Weeknd's No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 with "Blinding Lights."

While Travis may be holding his fans down with tons of collabs so far this year, we haven't received a full-length solo body of work from him since 2018's Astroworld. His latest project took the form of JACKBOYS, a compilation album between himself and his collective of Cactus Jack signees. Hopefully Travis will come through with a new album soon to keep the fans fed.