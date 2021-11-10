Houston rapper Travis Scott is losing out on lots of opportunities following the tragic end of his Astroworld Festival last weekend in his hometown. Eight people died at the festival, and over three hundred sustained injuries after a crowd surge led to trampling in the audience. The incident was described as a "mass casualty event." Scott has agreed to pay funeral costs for the victims, and he has refunded every ticket purchased for the festival. He is additionally teaming up to provide free mental help support to anybody affected by the tragedy.

It was reported earlier this week that the rapper had canceled his headlining performance at the Day N Vegas festival this upcoming weekend, and he has officially canceled another show. This time, it is being reported that Scott will no longer perform in Saudi Arabia on November 19.

The show in Saudi Arabia was previously billed as a $5.5 million "one-off" concert from the "Sicko Mode" artist. Scott is still currently scheduled to perform at Coachella in April 2022, although fans have started a petition to have him replaced on the lineup.



Jason Kempin/Getty Images

This news comes after the number of lawsuits against the rapper, as well as the Astroworld Festival organizers, reached forty-six. More lawsuits are expected to be filed before the end of this week.

Scott is at risk of losing a lot of money over the Astroworld Festival tragedy. There is currently also a criminal investigation open with the FBI's involvement, and if it's proven that he knew about people dying in the crowd without stopping the show, he could potentially be facing time in prison.

We will keep you updated on any updates on this heartbreaking story.



Brandon Bell/Getty Images

