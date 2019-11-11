Perhaps Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are already back together? From the sounds of La Flame's speech at his recent Astroworld Festival this weekend, that may be the case. According to several sources, including The Blast, the superstar musician addressed his sold-out crowd in Texas, shouting out his primary support system and referring to Jenner as his "beautiful wife." Of course, the message was confusing because of all the rumors we've been hearing about the make-up mogul and Drake.

For the last month, Ky has been rumored to be seeing Drake "romantically," popping up at his birthday party and again being spotted with the global recording artist on another occasion. Travis was said to be unbothered by the drama in his personal life and now, it appears as though he and his ex-girlfriend may already be back together. Jenner and her daughter Stormi Webster were in attendance at the Astroworld Festival and Travis made it a point to shout them out while he performed, bringing us back to the peaceful tour days when Ky rode on rollercoasters across world-renowned arenas with Trav.

The same day, Scott also shared an image of a floral arrangement spelling out the name of his highly-acclaimed album and festival, which appears to have been gifted to him by Jenner. "Love u that I really do," he captioned the shot.

So, what are you thinking? Are we about to find out they're already back together?