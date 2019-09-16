A lot went down in Atlanta this weekend. There was Kanye West' Sunday Service, where Ye and T.I. rekindled their friendship. There was Diddy's REVOLT Summit, where T.I. went off on Candace Owens for saying "some bullshit". And then there was Music Midtown Fest, where Travis Scott was the Day 2 headliner and brought out Playboi Carti and Offset to accompany him on stage. The festival lineup also included Cardi B, Lil Yachty and 6LACK.

While Offset certainly raised the energy with his hit, "Ric Flair Drip", Travis and Carti are known to bring their performances to another level of wild. Even watching a clip of them performing "Shoota" off Carti's last album Die Lit gets you going. The song is such a showstopper because it starts with the lengthy Lil Uzi Vert intro, leaving the crowd bopping anxiously before finally exploding when the beat drops with the chorus. It's usually a moshpit-inducing track but the people at this festival didn't seem to pay their proper respects, as they're seen waving their arms rather lazily. Based on the available footage, it doesn't seem like Travis & Carti played their criminally underrated collaboration, "Green & Purple", which was released as a loosie on SoundCloud before being overshadowed by the success of "Butterfly Effect".