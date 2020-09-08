Travis Scott's takeover of McDonald's has commenced. The Astroworld rapper was at the center of rumors of a new collaboration with McDonald's last month before Scott confirmed the news. Speculation of a capsule collection began swirling on the timeline over the past few weeks, though it's unclear if that was real. What is real, however, is the Travis Scott Meal that was launched today at McDonald's across the country.

Travis Scott officially has his own meal at McDonald's now, making him the first celebrity since Michael Jordan in the 90s to collaborate with the company to that extent. McDonald's officially launched the ad for Travis Scott's new meal which portrays the rapper as an action figure taking a tour of his meal on a tray. The meal offers a Quarter Pounder meal with lettuce, pickles, onions, ketchup and mustard, along with a medium fry with a BBQ sauce on the side.

"And a Sprite. Same thing I used to order back in Houston," Scott says in the video. "Travis Scott meal. Only $6. Say Cactus Jack sent you."

The meal launched today and will be available at McDonald's across the U.S until Oct. 4th. Unfortunately, there doesn't appear to be any toys that come along with it. Will you be copping the Travis Scott meal? Sound off in the comments.