Travis Scott and the Cactus Jack Foundation are donating $1 million to 100 students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to help out the graduating class of 2022. This is the second year that Scott has supported HBCUs.

The schools with students receiving scholarships include Alabama A&M University, Central State University, Florida A&M University, Jackson State University, Morehouse College, Texas Southern University, Grambling State University, Xavier University of Louisiana, and Prairie View A&M University. Eligible students will have averaged a 3.5 or higher GPA.



Of the donation, Scott said in a press release: “Excellence abounds in every Black household, but too often opportunity does not – and Black students are left behind or counted out. So that’s what my family and I set out to change. We congratulate all 100 scholarship recipients this year. I know we will see great things from them – and we are already looking forward to increasing our work next year.”

Scott's sister, Jordan Webster, who works as the Project Manager for the Cactus Jack Foundation’s Waymon Webster Scholarship Fund added: “Last week, I received my own diploma from Howard University. I know personally how deeply important my grandfather’s academic legacy at HBCUs is to my entire family – to Travis, as well as my twin brother Josh who is at Prairie View A&M University – and now, to 100 people that Travis has been able to help out at a tough time. It means the world to me to be able to work with my brother as he creates hope and makes a real difference for our peers and their families.”

"In a warm and tremendously thoughtful gesture, Mr. Scott has made a lifelong impact on the 100 Waymon Webster Scholarship recipients," said Daniel Moss, Executive Director of the HBCU Foundation. "To have now eased, even slightly, the financial burden on these deserving HBCU graduates, Mr. Scott has set into motion a kind of investment that will pay infinite dividends into our communities for decades to come."

Earlier this year, Scott donated millions towards establishing/providing free mental health programs for vulnerable kids, as well as expanding the creative design program that is currently offered through his Cactus Jack Foundation.