Travis Scott has his hand in a few bags right now. While we do know him as one of the leaders in pop culture, and hip-hop in its current state, his business acumen has been equally impressive and influential. Collaborations with Nike and McDonald's helped cement his status among the company of Fortune 500 marketing directors. However, he's also expanded the Cactus Jack brand with a few endeavors. Earlier this year, the rapper launched his own brand of spiked seltzer called CACTI.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Much like anything else Travis Scott does, there's some sort of merchandising to accompany whatever product he's bartering. This week, he announced that he's teaming up with UberEats to give fans an opportunity to score exclusive CACTI merch. The green, vintage shirt includes a hand-written message from LaFlame himself.

Fans can enter to win the t-shirt by ordering CACTI off of UberEats in selected regions between July 21st and 25th. After ordering, customers will be sent to a separate website where they can place their bid to enter the CACTI t-shirt. The contest is applicable to those who live in the following regions: Chicago, Miami, Orlando, Tampa, and Washington, D.C.

Aside from his CACTI venture with UberEATS, the rapper is headlining Rolling Loud Miami this weekend. Hopefully, he decides to make his return to the stage with a preview of Utopia.