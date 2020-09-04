Travis Scott & Quavo's "Oh My Dis Side" Was A Masterclass In Dark Production

Coming off of his mixtape Days Before Rodeo, Travis Scott had a lot to prove to people. As a Kanye West protege, fans were still waiting for him to differentiate himself from the pack, and with his debut album Rodeo, that's exactly what he did as he unleashed a cavernous and dark album that is heralded as a modern-day classic. Today, the album turns five years old, and to celebrate, we are highlighting one of the standouts from the project, "Oh My Dis Side" featuring Quavo.

This song is perhaps the darkest on Rodeo as it portrays two different sides of success. In the first half of the song, we get a bombastic Scott who is excited about his latest successes, bragging about his money and jet hopping escapades. These moments are juxtaposed with the pitfalls of his behavior, noting how he's been kicked out of the house. In the second half of the track, Quavo offers some smooth vocal lines as the beat switches and hits a somber tone, with Scott reminiscing about his time in Houston and what he used to do before the fame and success. It's a song that speaks to the mentality of an artist gripping with their fame and new stature in the world.

While "Pornography" helped situate us into the world of Rodeo, "Oh My Dis Side" helped set the tone.

Quotable Lyrics:

I've been in and out the courthouse, jury tripping

I've been flipping, flipping syrup, sipping, water whipping

Mama kicked me out the house now, oh my

I might end up on the couch now, oh my

I'm on a flight now (yeah!), oh my

LA at another couch now, oh my

I'm counting up nothing but Benjamin's right now (money!)

Oh my