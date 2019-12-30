Travis Scott & Pop Smoke's "GATTI" Is The Hardest Track On "JACKBOYS"

Many anticipated that it could be a few years until Travis Scott released his follow-up to Astroworld but he made sure the fans ate before the end of the year. The rapper released his first compilation from the Cactus Jack label on Friday which included songs from Don Toliver, Sheck Wes, as well as Travis Scott. Along with the "Highest In The Room (Remix)," Travis also released his long-awaited collab with Pop Smoke, "GATTI" which undoubtedly reached the high expectations set for the song.

Immediately praised as one of the best songs on the project, Travis Scott and Pop Smoke unveiled the visuals for the AXL-produced song. Living up to the song's title, Pop Smoke and Travis Scott cruise around the city in blue Bugatti, post up on the block and of course, hit the Woo. It maintains the same grainy aesthetic as the Jackboys cover.

As Pop Smoke emerged as one of the most exciting new artists in the rap in the latter half of the year, "GATTI" is not only a major high to leave off 2019 but to enter 2020 as well. We're hoping the pair have more music in the cut.

Quotable Lyrics

Dread like "Who these n***as?", I don't know

But I'm on go

But I'm in that Bugatti, movin' two hundred

Givin' pumps like 'Who Shot Ya?'

Me & Trey, that's four choppas

Man down, all you see is helicopters

Paramedic pick him up, we gon' send 'em to the doctor