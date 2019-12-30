mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Travis Scott & Pop Smoke's "GATTI" Is The Hardest Track On "JACKBOYS"

Aron A.
December 30, 2019 16:11
454 Views
35
2
Via TIDALVia TIDAL
Via TIDAL

GATTI
JACKBOYS Feat. Travis Scott & Pop Smoke

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
31% (4)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
2 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Travis Scott & Pop Smoke spin the block for the "GATTI" music video.


Many anticipated that it could be a few years until Travis Scott released his follow-up to Astroworld but he made sure the fans ate before the end of the year. The rapper released his first compilation from the Cactus Jack label on Friday which included songs from Don Toliver, Sheck Wes, as well as Travis Scott. Along with the "Highest In The Room (Remix)," Travis also released his long-awaited collab with Pop Smoke, "GATTI" which undoubtedly reached the high expectations set for the song. 

Immediately praised as one of the best songs on the project, Travis Scott and Pop Smoke unveiled the visuals for the AXL-produced song. Living up to the song's title, Pop Smoke and Travis Scott cruise around the city in blue Bugatti, post up on the block and of course, hit the Woo. It maintains the same grainy aesthetic as the Jackboys cover.

As Pop Smoke emerged as one of the most exciting new artists in the rap in the latter half of the year, "GATTI" is not only a major high to leave off 2019 but to enter 2020 as well. We're hoping the pair have more music in the cut.

Quotable Lyrics
Dread like "Who these n***as?", I don't know 
But I'm on go
But I'm in that Bugatti, movin' two hundred
Givin' pumps like 'Who Shot Ya?'
Me & Trey, that's four choppas
Man down, all you see is helicopters
Paramedic pick him up, we gon' send 'em to the doctor

JACKBOYS
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  3  5
  2
  454
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
JACKBOYS Travis Scott Pop Smoke new song new track JACKBOYS Compilation Cactus Jack
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Travis Scott & Pop Smoke's "GATTI" Is The Hardest Track On "JACKBOYS"
35
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject