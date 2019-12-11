Drill has been one of the most influential genres of this decade. Although Chief Keef was initially met with heavy criticism when he made his way onto the scene but his influence is still evident to this day. From Chicago to New York City to London, drill is now a global phenomenon that is continuing to produce some of the most exciting music right now.

Pop Smoke is among those who are shining light on the Brooklyn drill movement. "Welcome To The Party" took him to new heights, dominating the summer, while PTSD only solidified him as the one to look out for. The song later received major remixes from Skepta and Nicki Minaj but it appears as though he has another major collaboration on the way. He was recently spotted in the studio with Travis Scott where they were clearly cookin' up something new.

Although a preview of whatever they were working on wasn't clearly available, a brief snippet is played in the background and it sounds lit. It's unsure where there song will land but my guess is that it might be on the Cactus Jack compilation project, Jack Boys. Scott has been cooking up in the studio heavily in the past few weeks so hopefully, we see that Pop Smoke and Travis Scott collaboration before the year ends. Keep your eyes.