Travis Scott has yet to officially announce when we can expect to hear his long-awaited follow-up to 2018's Astroworld, but a new photo of Cactus Jack kicking it in the studio with a past collaborator has fans speculating about what kind of sounds we'll be hearing on Utopia.

As HipHopDX reports, on Saturday (August 27), a snapshot of La Flame smiling while seemingly cooking up something alongside an also-grinning Pharrell Williams appeared online, gearing up plenty of conversation about what the father of two will be bringing to the table with his next project.

Travis Scott performs at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards -- Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Previously, Skateboard P lent his production talents to 2015's Rodeo when he worked alongside Mike Dean as well as Scott and Allen Ritter on the Toro y Moi-featured track, "Flying High."

A few years later, he joined Canadian superstar The Weeknd and Tame Impala to assist Scott with Astroworld deep cut, "Skeletons," so it's clear that the two artists are no strangers to making magic when placed on the track together.

While it remains unclear if Pharrell will land on Utopia at this time, we have seen the Houston-born spitter debut unreleased tracks like "God's Country" and "Lost Forever" while performing at London's O2 Arena earlier this summer.

The 31-year-old also recently announced his forthcoming "Road to Utopia" Las Vegas residency, set to take place at Zouk nightclub and kicking off on September 17th – read more about that here, and check out the new photo of Travis Scott and Pharrell Williams in the studio below.





[Via]