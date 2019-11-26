Travis Scott has enjoyed a monumental rise in stardom, to the point where he currently stands among hip-hop's most sought after names. With Astroworld and its subsequent tour standing among the game's most lucrative properties, Travis Scott's social circles have certainly expanded as a result. Who would have thought the man once crafting Rodeo would go on to rub shoulders with the Prince Of Darkness himself, Black Sabbath legend Ozzy Osbourne?

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The seeds were initially planted with the creation of "Take What You Want," the flashiest collaboration off Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding. Given the unexpected nature of the genre-blending collab, many were immediately intrigued by the somber blend of anthemic hip-pop. Some even thanked Post Malone for "putting Ozzy Osbourne on," God bless their young hearts. In any case, the song has since become a live favorite, with Ozzy himself making a habit out of linking with the squad onstage. Not long after performing the track alongside Post Malone in LA, Ozzy once again came through to hold it down at the AMAs.

Following the performance, Travis made sure to land a flick with the Prince Of Darkness, captioning his piece with an "if you know, you know" type caption. Should you be lacking further context, do yourself a favor and hit Google with "Ozzy Osbourne Bat" or some variant. In any case, it's a good look for Travis Scott, forever boasting a legendary collaboration under his belt.