Travis Scott has been terribly busy this year. Along with a hectic tour schedule, he's worked on a few non-music related ventures including his work with Nike. Last month, the rapper unveiled his Nike Air Force 1 low, which like his Jordan collabs, sold out pretty quickly. Thankfully, that doesn't mean you can't cop it. After #AllFor1 began trending on Twitter, it was revealed that he's giving fans a second chance at copping his Air Force 1s.

La Flame hit Twitter to promote the #AllFor1 hashtag earlier today which also revealing some big news for the kids of Houston. The rapper revealed that a "Cactus Jack Court" is coming soon to the Houston area. "CACTUS JACK COURT COMING SOON !! FROM ME AND @NIKE FOR THE KIDS AND THE CITY !!! ALL FOR HOUSTON #ALLFOR1," he announced.

This followed a retweet he shared of a fan who received a message from Nike SNKRS. "We see your dedication to Travis Scott. Travis sees it too," the message reads. "We noticed you missed out on the Air Force 1 'Cactus Jack' and would like to change that with his help. Congratulations!" The message encouraged fans to share the message along with the hashtag #AllFor1.

In related news, Travis Scott is currently getting ready to release his forthcoming Cactus Jack compilation project, Jack Boys before the end of the year.