Yesterday (Nov. 9), Travis Scott threw his second annual Astroworld Festival in his hometown of Houston. The sold out event brought 50,000 ragers to NRG Park. Travis only announced the day's lineup a day before, so the fact that it sold out proves the dedication of the fanbase that he has established. Their faith in Travis paid off because he did not disappoint with the friends he brought out. There were performances by Gucci Mane, Pharrell, Migos, Rosalia, Young Thug, Sheck Wes, DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, Playboi Carti and more. The most shocking name to pop up on the poster would most definitely be Marilyn Manson.

Aside from a fire lineup, Travis also surprised his festival attendees by debuting some new music. He was joined onstage by Migos during his set to perform a collaboration for the first time. While the song title is not yet known, but Quavo repeatedly shouts "We don't give no fucks" for the hook, so it wouldn't be too surprising if that's what it's called. We do know that the banger was produced by Murda Beatz, based on his tag dropped at the beginning. I could be mistaken, but it also seems that Young Thug's vocals come in at one point (check the 1:50 mark in the video below).

Travis also brought out Kanye West during his set to perform "Follow God" and "Can't Tell Me Nothing".