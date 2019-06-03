Kylie Jenner and her 15-month-old daughter were in for one of the scariest days of their lives this weekend when Stormi Webster was rushed to the hospital for an allergic reaction. The mother-of-one took to social media to inform her fans that she and her daughter are doing well after spending the entire day at the hospital.

"Spent the day in the hospital with my baby," wrote the billionaire make-up mogul on her Instagram stories. "She had an allergic reaction but is 100% okay now and we are home. Nothing else matters when these things happen. God bless all the moms with sick babies. I’m sending so much love and positive energy your way."

As reported by Metro, Kylie Jenner didn't say what her daughter reacted to but we're assuming they got to the root of the issue and will monitor Stormi's health in the coming days to make sure she's doing well. Love poured in for Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner after the message was posted online with millions of their fans wishing them and their baby well. Kim Kardashian spoke recently about the time she had to rush one of her children to the hospital for an allergic reaction as well. It seems as though the younger Kardashians have allergy scares in common.



Raymond Hall/Getty Images