Travis Scott brought his daughter, Stormi, onto his Instagram live on Thursday, and the father-daughter duo are too cute for words. The rapper was busy playing Fortnite on Thursday night—while his virtual ASTRONOMICAL concert was streaming in the video game universe—when the 2-year-old whom he shares with ex-girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, decided to make an appearance on his IG live. Travis proceeded to pick up his little girl to bring hr closer to the screen, and told her to "say hi" to the camera, which she did with pleasure. Stormi then looked down at the comments coming in on the live stream and asked her dad, "what's that?"

"I don't know," he replied, laughing. "It's live." Travis then carried Stormi into another room while he asked her, "You seeing daddy?"

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Travis also asked her if she wanted to play Fortnite with him and his friends while she repeated "look at daddy" over and over. Stormi decided she didn't want to play, before saying "hello"again to Travis' many viewers, and then goodbye. However, he later posted an Instagram story of Stormi eventually deciding to play Fortnite, captioning the video, "Stormi took over. Be back one sec." Like father, like daughter.

