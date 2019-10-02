From the moment they first met, some would say that Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner's romantic relationship was doomed to fail. Throughout their union as a couple, Trav and Ky have been plagued with rumours and gossip about whether or not they're still together, whether they're expecting another child, whether someone is cheating, etc. There hasn't been a week where they did not find themselves in the tabloids. The self-made billionaire and her recording artist boyfriend have one child together, Stormi Webster, and according to reports that started breaking last night, they have decided to take a break from their relationship.



With Travis Scott releasing a new single at the end of this week, it's possible that he would like to take some time to focus on his career. He's been at the highest mark of his life since releasing Astroworld, which many would describe as his career-defining work, so there's a chance he just wants to lock himself in the studio, create another timeless piece of art and then get back to real life. Only time will tell.

Right now, we're wishing Trav and Kylie well as they head in their separate directions. Hopefully, they find their way back to one another and reconnect to find the love that was once there. As you would expect, social media has been quite active, jumping on this news with enthusiasm and fervor. Take a look at some of the most extreme reactions below.