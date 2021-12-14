Kylie Jenner has been more public about her pregnancy the second time around, although TMZ reports that the 24-year-old’s baby shower – hosted by her older sister, Khloe Kardashian – was a relatively low-key, relaxing event.

Sources with direct knowledge informed the outlet that the event took place at Khloe’s new home, next door to Kris Jenner’s. “It was most low-key, attended by Kylie’s family, including her nieces and nephews and a few close friends.”





Attendees were reportedly treated to a massage at a relaxing station, and fed plenty of tasty treats; tents and tables were also set up to ensure privacy. Jenner’s exact due date remains unknown, but we do know that she was already several months along when the news broke back in August.

Travis Scott was also at the shower, celebrating his forthcoming bundle of joy. Like the unborn child’s expected birthday, their gender remains unknown (to fans, at least), so only time will tell if Stormi will be spending time with a new baby sister or brother.

Just last week, a story from W Magazine reported that the soon-to-be parents weren’t actually a couple. Khloe vehemently denied these rumours, taking to the comment section of a TikTok video to defend her little sister’s relationship. “Wow I don't know why this magazine would write this but they are very much a couple,” the mother of one wrote under a clip from Scott and Jenner’s canceled cover shoot with the magazine.





In case you missed it, following the crowd surge that took place at Astroworld, W decided to pull the couple’s front-page story and scrub their names from any online coverage – read more about that here.

Do you think Kylie Jenner will give birth to a boy or a girl? Speculate below.

