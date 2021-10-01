It’s no secret that Travis Scott is what one might call a (Cactus) Jack of all trades. Over the past decade, the Houston native has collaborated with dozens of other artists, as well as brands like Nike, McDonald’s, Fortnite, and Dior.

Recently, it was announced that Scott would be gracing the cover of AnOther Magazine’s Autumn/Winter 2021 cover, wearing clothes that he designed with the help of Kim Jones, the current creative director of Dior Homme.

The two visionary minds had a chat with the magazine about their friendship, and what it’s been like to work together on a Cactus Jack x Dior collaboration.

“I have always collaborated with artists. This time I said to myself, why not a musician?” Jones told AnOther.

“Creating is a collective effort and, let’s be honest, a creative director is surrounded by a whole team of creatives. You can’t accomplish your ambitions for a house like this if you’re doing it alone. It’s not about talent or celebrity, but if someone produces something I find cool, I want to interact with him.”

Scott first crossed paths with the designer six years ago, when Jones was heading the menswear collection at Louis Vuitton. Over the years they’ve worked together on several projects, with the most recent being the Spring/Summer 2022 Cactus Jack Dior runway show.

“He is such an inspiration. I was a fan even when I was in college, so it’s crazy to be working with him. Going to the atelier and watching things being sewn and made by hand, it was insane,” the “SICKO MODE” rapper said of Jones.

The London native then went on to explain that this is the first time that a luxury house has invited a rapper to really be involved in every step of the creative process; usually musicians just wind up on a mood board, or sitting front row at a show.

“Travis knew exactly what he wanted. He understands what young people want, knows how to appeal to them. He also knows what the brand is about. We wanted it to be Dior with Travis’s element on top.”

