Travis Scott managed to get the ever-elusive Kid Cudi on a record, with "The Scotts." Kid Cudi himself had recently returned to the fray, so perhaps that's why this collaboration worked out, as the Man on the Moon rapper dropped "Leader of the Delinquents."

"The Scotts" has quickly taken off on streaming services, unsurprisingly, as it united two leaders of different rap generations together, creating a force to be reckoned to be with. The record is already set to dethrone The Weeknd, as we reported, after garnering 7.4 millions on Spotify a day after its release.

Travis is helping the record keep its momentum by unveiling a new KAWS artwork design for "The Scotts," as well as bunch of new merch that also ties into his Fortnite ASTRONOMICAL performance.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The new KAWS design follows two others, both of which quickly sold out on Travis Scott's site. For a limited time, you can purchase this third design which has a pink background and grey lettering. Check out the site here to see all the new merch alongside the cover and get your shop on.

Meanwhile, KAWS is supporting the single and artwork design on his own side, revealing a new interactive way to engage with the artwork via his app (while you listen to the record, too).

Check that out below.