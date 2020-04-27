Travis Scott and Kid Cudi formed a brand new group called THE SCOTTS last week and they're poised to go #1 with their first-ever single released as a duo.

The two rappers have teamed up in the past but their new single marks the beginning of an official partnership for THE SCOTTS. The group debuted their first single during Travis' Fortnite concert Astronomical last week. The record-breaking performance opened millions of eyes and, as a direct result, the track is likely to debut at the pole position of the Billboard Hot 100.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

For weeks, The Weeknd has been ruling the chart with "Blinding Lights," re-gaining the top spot after Drake slipped one position with "Toosie Slide." Roddy Ricch and Dua Lipa are both still sitting comfortably on the chart but they're expected to be knocked down a notch once THE SCOTTS debut next week.

According to Chart Data, one of the most reliable sources for information on music charts, "THE SCOTTS" is currently challenging for the #1 position on the Hot 100. Its competition is likely "Blinding Lights," which has been performing extraordinarily well for weeks.

The novelty of this group may help push Travis Scott and Kid Cudi to their next number one record. Do you think it'll happen? Stay tuned!