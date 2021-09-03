There are plenty of collaborations that the hip hop community has been waiting on for some time now. Arguably one of the highest anticipated rumoured projects is Travis Scott and Kid Cudi’s THE SCOTTS which has been talked about since the two released a track with the same name back in 2020.

In August of last year, Scott confirmed the project in an interview with GQ. While he didn’t provide many details as to what he and Cudi have in store, he did say that it’s, “a lot. Some fireness!”

The rapper also reportedly played an unreleased track by the duo, which was described by the author as, “the coolest thing he’s heard.”

After taking some time to focus on other projects (like his upcoming Netflix series, and the recently released Man on the Moon III: The Chosen), Cudi has finally addressed fan questions about the magic he’s been making with his Houston friend.

“Is The Scott’s album still in the works?” someone asked the rapper via Twitter. “It’ll happen. Not sure when, but it will,” he responded.

Scott has also been quiet about his work with Cudi, although he has been promoting his upcoming solo project, Utopia, frequently.

Who would you like to see featured on THE SCOTTS album?