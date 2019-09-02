Travis Scott & Kendrick Lamar Eyed The Pedestal On "Goosebumps"

Not since the work of literary titan R.L Stine has "Goosebumps" achieved such popularity. Three years to this day, Travis Scott unleashed his vibey, mysterious, and hazy body of work Birds In The Trap Sing Mcknight. Seen by some as a step back from his previously flawless streak, Birds marked a transitionary phase for Scott, who appeared on the verge of achieving another career breakthrough. And to think, much of what we have come to see today is arguably a result of "Goosebumps," which stands as one of his most popular songs thus far.

The perfect marriage of mainstream sensibility and unique artistic identity, "Goosebumps" finds Travis Scott sliding over a slick beat from Cubeatz, Mike Dean, Yung Exclusive and Cardo. Though it's quite possible that Scott might have soared by his lonesome, the added presence of Kung Fu Kenny on deck cemented this one as a magnificent meeting of the minds. Even today, the song goes as hard as it ever did, a testament to Scott's cutting-edge ear for song-crafting.

Quotable Lyrics

Put the pussy on a pedestal

Put the pussy on a high horse

That pussy to die for

That pussy to die for

Peter, piper, picked a pepper

So I could pick your brain and put your heart together