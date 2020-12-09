It goes without saying that Travis Scott has become one of the world's most marketable artists; his envelope-pushing approach to soundscapes appeal to music fans, while his general aura of mystique and a seemingly endless supply of merchandise is prime fodder for the hypebeasts. Suffice it to say, Travis Scott may very well be the artist with the most effective command on his branding, and many continue to keep his music on steady rotation. So much so that the rapper recently hit a major musical milestone, securing his first-ever diamond single in the Drake-assisted "Sicko Mode."

Erika Goldring/Getty Images

The song itself needs no introduction, having become one of 2018's major hits immediately upon release. In fact, the MIKE DEAN, Rogét Chahayed, CuBeatz, OZ, Hit-Boy & Tay Keith-laced song -- which features a grand total of twenty-nine listed composers, remains Scott's most popular track by a wide margin, nearly doubling "Goosebumps" in RIAA certifications. Clearly, the people have come to rally around Scott and Drizzy's gargantuan anthem, one that finds the latter in particular in an absolutely incendiary state. Even Travis went absolutely ballistic upon hearing Drake's "checks over stripes" bar -- watch his priceless reaction here.

No matter how you might feel about the rappers behind "Sicko Mode," it's impossible to deny the impact the Astroworld hit has had -- and continues to have -- on the rap game. Perhaps, several years down the line, "Sicko Mode" will have become one of the biggest hip-hop anthems to have emerged from the 2010s, and the sky is the limit as to how much higher the numbers can climb. Maybe it's time to give it a spin for old time's sake -- are you still keeping "Sicko Mode" in rotation?