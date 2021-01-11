With the pandemic raging, you've got to be a super VIP to be extended an invitation to sit court-side at an NBA game this season. Regularly, we'd see stars like Kanye West, 2 Chainz, and Jack Nicholson supporting their favorite teams, and despite the league no longer being in a bubble, fans are generally not allowed inside the building to watch the games.

Last night, the Houston Rockets faced off against the Los Angeles Lakers, losing to the defending champions. Playing in Houston, the team allowed a restricted number of spectators inside the building, even allowing some fans to sit court-side. You've got to be really important for that honor though. Among the court-side guests were Travis Scott and Don Toliver.

People were quick to notice that the two hitmakers were in attendance for Sunday night's game. Travis could be seen in a puffer jacket with his McDonald's collaborative merch on, as well as some Lanvin sneakers. Don Toliver sat beside him in a camo sherpa with some Louis Vuitton slides. The two rappers wore their masks during the game to help protect those around them.

The Rockets ended up losing to the Lakers, who extended their record to 8-3 for the season. The teams will face off again tomorrow night with limited in-person attendance.

Keep an eye out for Travis and Don at tomorrow's game!