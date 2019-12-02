Shortly after Travis Scott released his 2018 album, Astroworld, DJ Paul of Three 6 Mafia pursued legal action over one of its songs. "No Bystanders" interpolated the Memphis rap group's 1997 track, "Tear Da Club Up 97," without permission. On the hook of Travis' track, Sheck Wes repeats "F*ck the club up", mimicking DJ Paul's cadence on the original.

At the end of September, it was reported that Travis and DJ Paul had reached a "tentative settlement" in the copyright infringement case and had 30 days to sign the finalizing documents. Turns out, they encountered a bump in the road to putting this situation behind them. DJ Paul wasn't only concerned with securing a check for himself. If he was going to benefit from the success of Travis' record, he was going to make sure everyone involved in "Tear Da Club Up" would receive their dues. According to legal documents obtained by AllHipHop.com, the settlement will be delayed until two more songwriters are tracked down to coordinate their payment.

"Both sides are completely in agreement on the terms of the settlement. However, there are many co-writers on the song/track that is the subject of this action, and it is necessary to get a letter of direction from each such co-writer in order to direct certain entities to pay Plaintiff and his writing partner directly," DJ Paul's attorney Edwin F. McPherson said. "Although we have received signed letters of direction from five co-writers, I recently learned that we are awaiting signatures on two final letters of direction, and have been assured by representatives of those co-writers that the signed documents are forthcoming."

McPherson has requested another 30 days to obtain the signatures of these contributors.